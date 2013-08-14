SINGAPORE Aug 14 American Capital Energy and
Infrastructure, co-founded by AES Corp's former CEO Paul
Hanrahan, has hired Abhay Pande from Citigroup to head its
Asia unit that will explore investment opportunities in energy
and related infrastructure assets.
Pande, a Singapore-based former co-head of Asia energy at
Citigroup's investment banking arm, joins as managing director
and will set up the firm's Asia base, two people familiar with
the matter said. Citigroup officials declined to comment.
Pande's LinkedIn page showed him as managing director, Asia,
at American Capital Energy & Infrastructure. The firm is an
affiliate of private equity firm and global asset manager
American Capital.
The U.S. company seeks to invest between $50 million and
$200 million in deals, but has the capability and resources to
consider larger investments, according to its website.
Pande worked at Citi for 15 years and was managing director
Asia energy and industrials Southeast Asia for Citigroup between
July 2011 to August this year.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Matt Driskill)