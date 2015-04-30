Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
NEW YORK, April 30 A federal judge said in a written ruling on Thursday he had granted much of the U.S. Justice Department's demands for an antitrust injunction against American Express Co in a lawsuit over steering rules for merchants.
U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn had been weighing what action to take against American Express since he ruled in February that the company violated antitrust law by barring merchants from steering consumers to lower-cost credit cards.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
MEXICO CITY, April 5 State-owned oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that Mexican prosecutors have called for testimony from Pemex officials in an investigation of a bribery scandal around Brazil-based builder Odebrecht.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet entering service next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense unit, said on Wednesday.