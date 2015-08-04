NEW YORK Aug 4 A U.S. judge on Tuesday rejected
a proposed class action settlement between American Express Co
and merchants who sued the company over swipe fees,
ruling that a lawyer for the merchants compromised the fairness
of the agreement.
U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn, New York,
ruled that lawyer Gary Friedman acted improperly by talking
about the case and sharing confidential information with a
friend who represented MasterCard Inc in a parallel class
action against MasterCard and Visa Inc.
Garaufis ordered Friedman removed as co-lead counsel for the
merchants and ordered a new round of written briefs to be filed
in the case by Sept. 8.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)