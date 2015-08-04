(Adds judge's comment on lawyer's emails, background on
lawsuit)
By David Ingram
NEW YORK Aug 4 A U.S. judge on Tuesday rejected
a proposed class action settlement between American Express Co
and merchants who sued the company over swipe fees,
ruling that a lawyer for the merchants compromised the fairness
of the agreement.
U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn, New York,
ruled that lawyer Gary Friedman acted improperly by talking
about the case and sharing confidential information with a
friend who represented MasterCard Inc in a parallel class
action against MasterCard and Visa Inc.
Garaufis wrote that Friedman repeatedly violated court rules
meant to protect confidential information and created a conflict
of interest.
The violations were so blatant that in at least two emails,
Friedman wrote to his friend, "burn after reading."
Garaufis ordered Friedman removed as co-lead counsel for the
merchants and ordered a new round of written briefs to be filed
in the case by Sept. 8.
Two lawyers who represent Friedman could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The proposed antitrust settlement would have allowed
merchants to impose a surcharge on American Express users,
potentially treating those cardholders differently from other
customers. Such settlements generally require court approval.
Merchants were not due to receive any money from the
agreement, although Friedman and two other law firms that served
as co-lead counsel were due to receive $75 million in fees.
American Express said in a statement it was disappointed in
the ruling because it considered the settlement agreement fair.
It added: "We believe we have strong defenses against the
merchants' claims, and will continue to fight our case in
court."
The case is In Re: American Express Anti-Steering Rules
Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Eastern
District of New York, No. 1:11-md-2221.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Grant
McCool)