(Updates with further description of lawsuit's claims,
background on Costco deal)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, July 30 American Express Co
was accused in a lawsuit on Thursday of blindsiding investors
with the loss of a crucial contract with Costco Wholesale Corp
after having failed to reveal how significant that
business had become.
In a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court, shareholder
Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 137 Pension Fund sought class
action status on behalf shareholders who suffered losses after
the credit card company in February announced the end of its
co-branding agreement with the warehouse club retailer.
AmEx at the time said the loss of the contract, set to
expire March 31, 2016, would hurt earnings for the next two
years.
Over the next two days, AmEx's stock plummeted, losing $8
per share to close at $77.53, according to the lawsuit. The
decline wiped out close to $9 billion of market value.
Representatives for American Express did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Costco, which sells everything from jewelry to fresh produce
at its cavernous members-only stores, had an exclusive
co-branding arrangement with AmEx since 1999 for the store's
U.S. business.
According to the lawsuit, AmEx did not disclose the revenues
and loan volume generated through the agreement with Costco
until February when the company announced it was ending its
arrangement with the retailer.
The lawsuit said that by 2014, the Costco business had in
fact generated 8 percent of the company's revenues and 20
percent of its outstanding loans.
The lawsuit said that by October, unbeknownst to investors,
AmEx and Costco had begun discussing renewing the U.S.
agreement. AmEx subsequently on Feb. 12 announced the end of
that business.
The complaint said that by concealing the value of Costco's
relationship and its financial prospects, AmEx overstated the
continuing revenue growth for its U.S. card services segment.
The lawsuit seeks class action status on behalf of investors
who bought its stock between Oct. 16 and Feb. 11.
The case is Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 137 Pension Fund
v. American Express Company, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-05999.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Ken Wills)