NEW YORK, March 7 American Express Co shares rose more than 1 percent on Monday after Fox Business News reported that the financial services corporation might be acquired by Wells Fargo & Co or another financial firm.

American Express shares closed up 1.2 percent at $59, after hitting a session high of $59.48.

Wells Fargo declined to comment. An American Express spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Richard Chang)