(Changes source to American Express)
March 18 American Express Co said it
will team up with seven U.S. companies, including Macy's Inc
, AT&T Inc and Exxon Mobil Corp, to launch a
cross-brand loyalty program for the first time in the United
States.
The program, called Plenti, will launch this spring and
operate like drugstore-rewards programs, letting customers earn
points by making purchases at the participating companies, which
also include Rite Aid Corp and Hulu.
For example, users will be able to pay for their purchases
at Rite Aid using the points they earn on paying their AT&T
bills.
AmEx will operate the so-called coalition loyalty program
and collect fees from partner companies. It runs similar
programs in Poland, Germany and Italy.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the news. (on.wsj.com/1betYdz)
AmEx issues cards co-branded with individual U.S. companies
such as Delta Airlines Inc, Starwood Hotels & Resorts
Worldwide Inc and Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.
The company's announcement on Wednesday comes about a month
after Costco Wholesale Corp said it would end its
16-year partnership with AmEx in March next year.
AmEx said the loss of the contract would hurt earnings for
the next two years while a JPMorgan analyst said the loss would
reduce spending on AmEx cards by about $80 billion a year,
including their use at businesses other than Costco's stores.
AmEx raised interest rates for over 1 million of its
cardholders for the first time in more than five years last
month.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi and Savio D'Souza)