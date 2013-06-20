BRIEF-Peabody Energy announces members of company's post-emergence board of directors
* Peabody Energy announces members of company's post-emergence board of directors
June 20 American Express Co named Jeffrey Campbell as its chief financial officer, replacing Daniel Henry, who will retire later this year.
Campbell joins American Express from healthcare services provider McKesson Corp where he was executive vice president and chief financial officer.
* Gulf Resources - continuing strength in price of bromine should lead to significantly improved sales,earnings in bromine business, especially in H1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Desert Star signs LOI to acquire the Iron Butte oxide gold-silver project, Nevada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: