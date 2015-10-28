Oct 28 Credit card issuer American Express said Doug Buckminster would head its newly created global consumer services group, effective immediately.

AmEx merged its U.S. and international consumer businesses to create the global consumer services group.

Buckminster is currently president of AmEx's global network and international consumer services business.

The company also said Vice Chairman Steve Squeri would head its newly created global commercial payments group, which combines its U.S. and international business-to-business payment activities.

AmEx also named Anre Williams as president of its global merchant services and loyalty business, which is a combination of its global loyalty coalition and global network business with our global merchant services group.