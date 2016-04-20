BRIEF-Liquidity services decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction, retail business on Jan. 30, 2017
April 20 American Express Co's profit fell for the fourth straight quarter as costs jumped 5 percent after the credit card issuer boosted spending to fend off rising competition.
Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $1.39 billion, or $1.45 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.51 billion, or $1.48 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue, net of interest expense, rose 1.7 percent to $8.09 billion. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Imation Corp - announced launch of its investment adviser subsidiary, Glassbridge Asset Management, Llc
* For January, had average of 76 drilling rigs operating in U.S., two rigs in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: