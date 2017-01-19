BRIEF-Verizon CFO says co has not reached any final conclusions on Yahoo deal
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call
Jan 19 American Express Co's quarterly profit fell 8.2 percent as the credit card issuer boosted spending on marketing and promotion to fend off rising competition.
Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $825 million, or 88 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $899 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue, net of interest expense, fell to $8.02 billion from $8.39 billion last year. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported an 11.3 percent increase in quarterly profit as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.