Jan 22 Activist hedge fund ValueAct Capital Management LP, managed by Jeff Ubben, is no longer a shareholder in American Express Co, CNBC reported, citing sources. (bit.ly/23jsXaJ)

American Express and ValueAct Capital Management were not immediately available for comment.

ValueAct Holdings LP owned 11.1 million shares in American Express as of June 30. (1.usa.gov/1lCy9Ez)

(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)