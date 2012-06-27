BRIEF-NGL Energy announces upsizing and pricing of offering
* NGL Energy Partners LP announces upsizing and pricing of common unit offering
June 27 Pilot union leaders at American Airlines reached a tentative agreement on Wednesday on a steep cost-cutting contract aimed at heading off a threat by management to abandon the current deal in bankruptcy and impose stricter terms.
The Allied Pilots Association board agreed to send the last and best offer to its membership for consideration, the union and the company said. The plan was reworked after APA board members rejected a previous proposal.
AMR Corp is American's parent. (Reporting by Nick Brown and John Crawley; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Covanta holding corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results and provides 2017 guidance
LONDON, Feb 16 Blackstone has acquired a majority stake in cloud computing business Cloudreach for an undisclosed sum, the buyout fund said on Thursday.