* Union board asks membership to vote on proposal
* Judge postpones ruling on AMR plan to throw out contracts
* Meetings with flight attendants, mechanics unions next
week
(Adds flight attendants, mechanics talks next week)
June 27 Pilot union leaders at American Airlines
reached a tentative agreement with management on Wednesday on a
steep cost-cutting contract aimed at heading off a threat by the
carrier to abandon the current deal in bankruptcy and impose
stricter terms.
The Allied Pilots Association board voted 9 to 7 to send the
last and best offer to its membership for consideration, the
union and the company said.
A vote by members is expected in coming weeks, prompting the
judge overseeing American's case in New York to postpone a
ruling that had been scheduled for Friday on whether to allow
the airline to abrogate the pilots' contract, the airline said.
Ratification by pilots would end years of bitter
negotiations and introduce a measure of labor stability to
American's bankruptcy.
The airline is seeking more than $1.2 billion in cost cuts
from its unions annually, a key factor in its decision to seek
Chapter 11 protection from creditors last November.
Added certainty from labor would allow the parties to shift
focus to American's planned emergence later this year and
whether it will do so alone or as part of a merger.
The six-year deal was revisited over the past several days
after union board members rejected a previous proposal from
American's parent, AMR Corp.
Details of the tentative deal were not released. But
proposed terms disclosed over the past few days included $315
million in annual cost savings - down from $370 million - no
layoffs, annual pay raises, and a stake in the new company.
The union representing 10,000 pilots had no immediate
comment beyond confirming the deal and the board's vote.
American said it believed pilots would carefully consider
the proposal, which would be a watershed in the company's
restructuring if it is approved.
"We believe this agreement addresses the needs of our pilots
while achieving the goals of our business plan, and further
demonstrates our commitment to reaching consensual agreements
with all of our unions," American said in a statement.
A final agreement by pilots, the most powerful work group,
is likely to clear the way for American's flight attendants and
mechanics also to reach new contracts. The airline said it would
meet with those unions next week.
AMR is under pressure from unions to tie up with US Airways
. American has said it would explore consolidation but
prefers to exit bankruptcy as a standalone company.
US Airways struck a merger deal with America West in 2005
while still in bankruptcy, but the deal was necessary for its
immediate survival.
American's case appears more along the lines of Delta Air
Lines and Northwest. The two emerged from their
bankruptcies with similar cost structures and then formed a
partnership.
American's motion in bankruptcy court to vacate contracts
follows a similar pattern by other U.S. airlines that took the
bankruptcy route.
Even in cases where carriers won court permission to throw
out collective bargaining agreements, they wound up reaching
consensual deals with those unions before exiting bankruptcy.
The case is In re AMR Corp et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-15463
(Reporting by Nick Brown and John Crawley; Editing by Gary Hill
and Paul Tait)