* Q2 adj EPS 28 cents vs estimate loss 4 cents
* Corporate market share gains seen
(Adds estimate comparison)
July 18 American Airlines parent AMR Corp
on Wednesday reported a second-quarter profit before
items as gains in corporate customers helped lead to the highest
quarterly revenue in company history.
The company, which sought U.S. Bankruptcy Court protection
last November, said revenue was strong in the United States and
across all its international regions.
"During the first half of this year, we have either renewed
or won more corporate accounts versus the first half of last
year," Virasb Vahidi, American Airlines chief commercial
officer, told Reuters.
He said American's ties with joint business partners British
Airways and Iberia, whose parent company is International
Consolidated Airlines Group SA, have also helped
attract more business passengers, who pay higher fares on
average than leisure travelers.
Fort Worth-based American Airlines said last week it plans
to evaluate potential mergers and will reach out to interested
parties. Creditors including the company's largest labor unions
have ramped up the pressure in recent months as American
shrugged off merger interest from rival US Airways Group
.
"Today's results underscore that our plan is working and the
restructuring momentum both on the revenue and cost side is
building," Vahidi said.
AMR said its net loss narrowed to $241 million, or 72 cents
a share, in the second quarter, from $286 million, or 85 cents a
share, a year earlier.
Excluding reorganization costs and other special items that
came to $336 million, AMR had a profit of $95 million, or 28
cents a share.
The special items included $106 million in worker severance
costs, and $230 million in reorganization expenses tied to
estimated claims to restructure aircraft financing, professional
fees and rejection of special facility revenue bonds.
Quarterly revenue rose 5.5 percent to $6.5 billion,
outpacing the 1.9 percent increase in operating expenses. Fuel
costs were up 0.3 percent.
Unit revenue, an important measure, rose 8.6 percent
domestically in the period, bolstered by strength in New York,
Los Angeles and other key U.S. hubs. International unit revenue
was up 9 percent.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn,
Gerald E. McCormick and Sofina Mirza-Reid)