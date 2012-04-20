April 20 Three unions representing workers at
AMR Corp's American Airlines would support a merger
with US Airways Group Inc, calling it the "best strategy
and fastest option" to complete a restructuring at bankrupt AMR.
The Allied Pilots Association, Association of Professional
Flight Attendants and Transport Workers Union said in a joint
statement on Friday that they have reached agreements on term
sheets for collective bargaining pacts that would govern
American workers should there be a merger with US Airways.
The three unions together represent nearly 55,000 American
Airlines employees.
US Airways confirmed the agreement with the American
Airlines unions in a federal filing of its own and added that no
agreement on any business combination has been reached with
American parent AMR.
(Reporting by Kyle Peterson; Additional reporting by Karen
Jacobs; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)