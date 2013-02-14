Feb 13 US Airways Group Inc has spent
years looking for a merger partner only to be turned away and
labeled the "ugly girl" amid a wave of U.S. airline industry
consolidation.
It finally saw an opportunity in the fall of 2011, when
rumors swirled that American Airlines was in trouble.
Still, US Airways was caught off guard when American's
parent AMR Corp filed for bankruptcy in November that
year. US Airways executives had estimated that American had
enough cash to sustain operations at least through May of 2012,
according to people familiar with the situation.
Chief Executive Doug Parker quickly mobilized a team to
devise a strategy to move on American, a much larger rival.
Within about a month, Jim Millstein, a restructuring executive
formerly with the U.S. Treasury, and Barclays were brought in as
financial advisers, and Latham & Watkins LP was hired as legal
counsel .
Parker wanted to act fast because he felt that American
would try to exit bankruptcy quickly, the sources said. But
after US Airways' hostile bid for Delta Air Lines had
failed in early 2007, the last thing Parker wanted was to appear
overly aggressive.
In the face of AMR CEO Tom Horton's initial resistance, the
US Airways team spent several months wooing American's creditors
and labor unions, hoping to persuade them to put pressure on
management to come to the table.
In April last year, American's three largest unions voiced
support for a US Airways takeover. And in May, AMR's official
unsecured creditors committee convinced Horton to explore a
merger as an alternative to an independent restructuring plan.
Parker "recognized who effectively would be the arbiters of
this deal and he put together a campaign to bring them over to
his side," said Robert Mann, an airline consultant in Port
Washington, New York.
A person familiar with the discussions said Parker and US
Airways President Scott Kirby decided early in the process that
they would only proceed if they had the support of American
employees. "That was a lesson learned from Delta. If we don't
have them, it won't happen. And they led the way," the person
said.
On Wednesday, the boards of AMR and US Airways approved the
$11 billion merger, and an announcement is expected early on
Thursday.
STARS ALIGNED
A big point in Parker's favor was the fact that American has
had difficult labor relations for more than a decade. The pilots
union rejected a new concessionary contract last August, in part
due to fears that approval would be seen as a vote of confidence
in AMR management and undermine the case for US Airways.
The pilots grudgingly approved the contract a few months
later, but only after AMR's influential bondholders assured the
union that they would not support any restructuring plan unless
American remakes its board and management team.
"There's a toxic employee situation at AMR because frankly
the employees don't trust their management," said Michael Boyd,
an Evergreen, Colorado-based aviation consultant whose firm has
worked with Parker.
"From that perspective, you've got labor unions on both
sides of this who really would like to see Doug Parker run this
larger airline."
Meanwhile, the mega airline mergers in 2008 and 2010 that
created today's Delta Air Lines and United Continental Holdings
Inc, were increasingly marginalizing both American and
US Airways.
Wall Street analysts and investors were almost unanimous in
saying that a marriage was the best shot at reversing the
fortunes of the two airlines, seen as too small to compete
effectively against a Delta or United, and too large to be as
nimble as the smaller carriers like JetBlue.
Reflecting investor enthusiasm about the prospects of a
merger, shares of US Airways have risen 57 percent since the
spring of 2012, when the airline reached agreement with
American's main labor unions to support a potential merger.
While a combination would still need approval from U.S.
regulators, both US Airways and American believe that would not
be a problem since Delta-Northwest and United-Continental
mergers were approved.
According to some antitrust experts, US Airways and American
would likely be allowed to combined if they agreed to divest
assets in some cities to preserve competition.
FIVE-WAY TALKS IN DALLAS
While the support for a deal grew among American employees
and creditors, it remained a tough sell to AMR management, which
wanted to emerge out of bankruptcy as an independent company and
consider any deals on its own terms.
Under an agreement with creditors, American entered into
merger talks with US Airways last summer, but the American
executives spent several months talking up the risk of
integrating different unions, while talking down the benefits of
combination, people familiar with the situation said.
It took five-party discussions in Dallas to change the tide.
These talks took away much of the year-end holidays for the two
airlines' executives, the pilots unions on each side, and AMR's
creditors committee.
They spent the month of December trying to negotiate a joint
labor contract that would cover both unions in the event of a
merger. A tipping point came shortly after Christmas, which
resulted in a memorandum of understanding on Dec. 28.
That labor deal provided a clear picture for how the unions
would be integrated, and was instrumental in convincing the
American board in January that revenue and cost benefits from a
merger would outweigh a standalone restructuring, sources said.
"Getting that done, that was really a joint effort, and a
good one of US Air and AMR working together," said a person
familiar with the negotiations.
"That whole process, people could see more clearly the
possibilities as opposed to obstacles to not to do a deal. That
might have been the catalyst moment for the AMR board," the
person said.
American had Rothschild and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP as
financial and legal advisers. Law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate,
Meagher & Flom LLP and investment bank Moelis & Co advised
American's creditors committee.
JURY IS OUT
Now comes the hard part. The combined carrier is to be
branded American Airlines, based in Fort Worth, Texas, where
American is currently based, and will be part of the oneworld
global airline alliance, of which American is an anchor member.
It remains to be seen whether the new American will
replicate the success of Delta, which has expanded its network
and upgraded its facilities to attract new customers and improve
earnings since its merger with Northwest. United Continental, on
the other hand, has struggled to overcome disruptive technology
changes that alienated customers.
The new company will have to meld employee groups from the
two carriers, and prove that $1 billion in merger synergies can
be achieved.
The tie-up is a reversal of fortunes for Parker, 51. As the
longest-serving CEO of a major U.S. airline, he kick-started the
industry's consolidation wave when his America West Holdings
bought US Airways out of bankruptcy in 2005.
But the mega-mergers that followed and fundamentally
transformed the industry had eluded him until AMR.
In 2010, Continental CEO Jeff Smisek noted that United had
first courted US Airways as a merger partner but then reversed
course and ended up with Continental.
"I didn't want him to marry the ugly girl," Smisek said at
the time, referring to US Airways. "I wanted him to marry the
pretty one, and I'm much prettier."
Smisek later sent Parker an apology, saying that he was
"carried away in the moment."
Parker could yet have his revenge - by joining forces with
American, US Airways would surpass both United Continental and
Delta to become the world's largest airline by revenue and
passenger traffic.