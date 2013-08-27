WASHINGTON Aug 27 The U.S. Justice Department
asked a federal court on Tuesday to set a March 3 trial date to
hear its arguments in favor of blocking a planned merger between
US Airways and American Airlines.
The companies had requested a 10-day trial that would begin
on Nov. 12.
The Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Aug. 13, asking a
federal court to order the companies to abandon plans for a deal
that would form the world's largest carrier.
The department has argued that the deal would reduce
competition and lead to higher air fares. The companies have
said that the deal was critical for American Airlines, which has
been operating under Chapter 11 protection since late 2011.