By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON Aug 27 The U.S. Justice Department
asked a federal court on Tuesday to set a March 3 trial date to
hear arguments over whether it should stop a planned merger
between US Airways and American Airlines.
The companies had requested a 10-day trial that would begin
on Nov. 12.
The Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Aug. 13, asking a
federal court to order the companies to abandon plans for a deal
to create the world's largest carrier.
The department has argued that the deal would reduce
competition and lead to higher air fares.
The companies have said that the deal was critical for
American Airlines, which has been operating under Chapter 11
protection since late 2011. They also argue that consumers would
benefit because the new, merged airline would give Delta Air
Lines Inc and United Continental stiffer
competition.
Companies generally push for an expedited trials in merger
challenges. Holding a deal together for months puts a strain on
the parties because they are essentially in limbo, unable to
merge and hampered in making independent long-range plans.
US Airways, based in Tempe, Arizona, and American, based in
Fort Worth, Texas, had argued in their filing that they faced
"unusual and pronounced burdens while they await their day in
court," with American particularly vulnerable since it is in the
process of emerging from bankruptcy.
They also noted that the merger agreement included a
termination clause that would allow either carrier to scrap the
deal as of Dec. 13.
The Justice Department, for its part, argued that American
Airlines' restructuring effort had been "extraordinarily
successful and had positioned the company to compete as a strong
and vibrant standalone firm."
And it dismissed the importance of the Dec. 13 date. "They
(the companies) can change this self-imposed deadline with the
stroke of a pen," the Justice Department said in its filing.
The airlines, in a joint statement, said on Tuesday that the
government's request for a March 2014 trial is "entirely
unreasonable" and said it looked forward to "vigorously
defending the merits of this transaction."
"Further, unnecessary delays also prevent American's
financial stakeholders, which includes creditors, shareholders
and employees, from realizing the benefits and improved
certainty that will come from American's emergence from Chapter
11. The government cannot justify its slow trial schedule," the
companies said in a statement.
The case at the U.S. District Court for the District of
Columbia is No. 1:13-cv-012346-CKK.