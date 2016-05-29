DUBAI May 29 The sale of a majority stake in Kuwait Food Co (Americana) to Gulf-based consortium Adeptio has been scrapped, the food manufacturer said on Sunday.

Adeptio had previously agreed to buy a 69 percent stake in Americana from an investment vehicle called Al Khair for Stocks and Real Estate, controlled by the al-Kharafi family, one of the Gulf state's most prominent merchant families.

But that sale has now been cancelled, Americana said in a bourse statement.

Trading in the company's shares was halted on Sunday morning pending an announcement from the firm.

(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Celine Aswad)