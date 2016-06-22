* Adeptio seeking short-term $1.65 bln bridge loan - sources
* Loan backing one of region's longest-running M&A sagas
(Adds detail, context)
By Hadeel Al Sayegh and Tom Arnold
DUBAI, June 22 Gulf-based Adeptio is in advanced
talks with banks to secure a $1.65 billion bridge loan to fund
its purchase of a majority stake in Kuwait Food Co
(Americana), banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Discussions with the lenders were at an advanced stage, with
the deal expected to conclude in July, the sources said.
Americana owns the Middle East franchises for fast food
chains KFC and Pizza Hut and also produces branded consumer
foods. It has been up for sale since early 2014 and is one of
the region's most protracted acquisition sagas.
Investment firm Adeptio said on Saturday it had agreed to
buy all the shares held by Al Khair National for Stocks and Real
Estate, controlled by the Kharafi family, in Americana at 2.650
dinars ($8.81) each.
Americana's shares closed on Wednesday at 2.550 dinars.
Al Khair had been offering a 69 percent stake in Americana.
Led by Dubai businessman Mohamed Alabbar, Adeptio agreed in
February to buy the stake but the sale process fell apart at the
end of May. Reuters reported last week that talks had resumed.
One of the sources said the acquisition would be made
through a block trade, meaning the buyer would purchase a large
chunk of shares in the company listed on the bourse.
The banks providing the loan include National Bank of Abu
Dhabi, First Gulf Bank, Emirates NBD, Standard Chartered and
Credit Suisse, the sources said. The same lenders were involved
in the proposed financing for the deal that collapsed in May.
When the 18-month loan being negotiated matures it will be
refinanced by the same banks through a combination of a bond or
loan, the sources said.
One of the sources said the loan would be priced at between
400 to 500 basis points over Libor.
Nobody was immediately available to comment from Adeptio.
A source at the Kharafi group told Reuters: "We bless the
deal ... and believe it will reflect well on the entire Kuwaiti
economy."
The source declined to set a date for the completion of the
deal.
($1 = 0.3009 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Additional reporting by David French in Dubai and Ahmed Hagagy
in Kuwait; editing by David Clarke)