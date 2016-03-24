(Adds detail)

DUBAI, March 24 Kuwait Food Co (Americana) posted a 14.8 percent fall in its fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, citing rising costs and declining investment income for the drop.

The operator of restaurant franchises in the Middle East including KFC made a net profit of 8.68 million dinars ($28.75 million) in the three-month period ending Dec. 31, down from 10.19 million dinars in the prior-year period, it said in a bourse statement.

Americana also said its board had recommended a cash dividend of 0.1 dinar per share for 2015 and dividends in kind of 0.133 dinar per share. This compared to a payout of 0.090 dinars for 2014.

Americana said last month its majority shareholder, Kuwait's billionaire al-Kharafi family, had signed an initial agreement to sell their holding to Gulf-based Adeptio Group. ($1=0.3019 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Greg Mahlich; Editing by Tom Arnold)