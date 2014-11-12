UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI Nov 12 Kuwait Food Co (Americana) posted a 33.6 percent jump in third-quarter net profit, a statement said on Wednesday.
The firm made 10.9 million dinars ($37.45 million) in the three months to September 30, compared to 8.2 million dinars in the corresponding period of 2013, the bourse filing said. (1 US dollar = 0.2911 Kuwaiti dinar) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources