DUBAI Nov 12 Kuwait Food Co (Americana) posted a 33.6 percent jump in third-quarter net profit, a statement said on Wednesday.

The firm made 10.9 million dinars ($37.45 million) in the three months to September 30, compared to 8.2 million dinars in the corresponding period of 2013, the bourse filing said. (1 US dollar = 0.2911 Kuwaiti dinar) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)