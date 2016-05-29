UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 29 Kuwait's stock market on Sunday suspended trading in the shares of Kuwait Food Co (Americana) pending a statement from the company.
Trading on the Kuwaiti bourse opens at 0600 GMT.
The statement from the exchange did not provide further details.
Americana's major shareholder, Kuwait's billionaire al-Kharafi family, on Feb. 4 said it had signed an initial agreement to sell their holding to Adeptio Group subject to due diligence and approvals from Americana's board and regulatory authorities. (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Celine Aswad)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources