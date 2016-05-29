May 29 Kuwait's stock market on Sunday suspended trading in the shares of Kuwait Food Co (Americana) pending a statement from the company.

Trading on the Kuwaiti bourse opens at 0600 GMT.

The statement from the exchange did not provide further details.

Americana's major shareholder, Kuwait's billionaire al-Kharafi family, on Feb. 4 said it had signed an initial agreement to sell their holding to Adeptio Group subject to due diligence and approvals from Americana's board and regulatory authorities. (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Celine Aswad)