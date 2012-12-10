* Plan to allow for merger evaluation
* Executive says 'new' American seen profitable
* Quick resolution on whether to do merger seen as best
Dec 10 American Airlines wants a quick
resolution one way or another on whether to pursue a merger with
US Airways Group Inc or emerge from Chapter 11 on a stand-alone
basis, AMR Corp Chief Executive Tom Horton said on
Monday.
Now that labor contracts have been ratified by all the
American Airlines unions - including by pilots last week - the
carrier can work on its reorganization plan, under which it will
propose emerging from Chapter 11 as either an independent
carrier or as part of a merged entity, he said.
"The company's plan is coming together and that plan will
allow for an evaluation of a combination, which we're going to
try to see if that is something that could create value for our
owners and create a better outcome for our people and our
customers," Horton told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"Either now, or on the other side of the restructuring."
US Airways made a formal merger proposal to American parent
AMR and its creditors that values the combined airline at around
$8.5 billion, people familiar with the matter have said.
Details of that proposal emerged as the airline's pilots
voted to ratify a new union contract last week, ending a
years-long labor dispute and stabilizing the carrier as it tries
to emerge from bankruptcy.
"We now have clarity on what the new American would look
like and of course it will be very strong and profitable,"
Horton said.
He added that the process would extend into early next year,
but a quick resolution on whether to pursue a merger "would be
in the interest of all parties."
Horton became CEO of AMR as it filed for bankruptcy in
November 2011, citing the need to cut labor costs to better
compete against rivals. Horton replaced his friend, Gerard
Arpey, who had resisted a Chapter 11 filing.
Horton said the profitability of the reorganized AMR "would
stack up very well" against Delta Air Lines Inc and
United Continental Holdings Inc, which are both the
products of mergers.
The US Airways merger plan has the support of unions that
represent its pilots, flight attendants and ground workers.
"It's not about me," Horton said when asked if he thought he
could continue to lead the company.
"This is about delivering the best value for our owners. Any
way you look at it, this will have been a very successful
restructuring of the company."
Horton began his career with AMR in 1985 and held various
financial positions. He was appointed chief financial officer in
2000, but left two years later to join AT&T as CFO.
Horton returned to AMR in 2006 as CFO with expanded
responsibilities for network, fleet and alliances. He became AMR
president in 2010.