Sept 20 The union representing pilots at
American Airlines on Thursday said it has called no job action
at the bankrupt carrier, which this week canceled hundreds of
flights citing increased pilot maintenance reports and sick
leave usage.
American began implementing cost cuts for its pilots this
month after a U.S. bankruptcy judge ruled the airline could
abandon its collective bargaining agreement with the pilots
union.
The airline, a unit of AMR Corp, said on
Wednesday it canceled about 300 flights for this week out of
nearly 24,000 departures planned across its network, including
the American Eagle regional division.
American cited factors including "an increase in maintenance
reports filed by pilots, as well as levels of sick leave usage
that have been running higher than historical norms."
The Allied Pilots Association said in a statement that pilot
sick rates and crew cancellations remain at normal rates, based
on its tracking. The union said it had noted a rise in
mechanical delays.
"There is no job action of any sort that is organized,
supported or sanctioned by the Allied Pilots Association," the
union's statement on Thursday.
The pilots are the only major work group at American that
have not agreed on contract concessions since the airline filed
for bankruptcy in November. The union voted down a final offer
from the carrier in August.
From Monday through Wednesday of this week, American and
American Eagle had canceled more than 250 flights, according to
the FlightAware.com tracking service. FlightAware said
cancellations at American have been well above the rest of the
industry for the past two weeks.
American said it was reducing its flight schedule by as much
as 2 percent through October.