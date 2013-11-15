Nov 15 American Airlines Group, the company that
will be formed when AMR Corp's American and US
Airways Group Inc complete their merger, will trade
under the symbol "AAL" on the Nasdaq market, the
companies said on Friday.
"Nasdaq offers a most advanced trading platform driven by
innovation and efficiency - qualities that complement the new
American," Tom Horton, current AMR chairman and CEO, said in the
statement announcing the application to list the common shares
on Nasdaq. Horton will be chairman of the merged entity.
American and US Airways this week reached an agreement with
the U.S. Justice Department paving the way for the merger. The
airlines agreed to sell takeoff and landing rights at
Washington's Reagan National Airport, at New York's LaGuardia
and at airports of other major cities to settle the lawsuit
Justice filed in August seeking to block the deal.
The merger, which would form the world's biggest carrier,
must be approved by the U.S. bankruptcy court handling AMR's
Chapter 11 case. The deal is expected to close next month.
Before AMR filed for bankruptcy protection, it traded on the
New York Stock Exchange, where US Airways now trades.