May 28 The Teamsters union on Tuesday said it
filed an application with the National Mediation Board seeking a
national election to represent mechanics at AMR Corp's
American Airlines, which will merge with US Airways
Group to form the world's largest carrier.
Earlier this month, the International Brotherhood of
Teamsters also filed for elections to represent mechanics of US
Airways.
American's mechanics are currently represented by the
Transport Workers Union of America, while the International
Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers represents
mechanics at US Airways.
Earlier this month, the TWU and machinist unions said they
planned to form a partnership to become the bargaining agent for
nearly 30,000 ground workers at each airline after the merger
closes.