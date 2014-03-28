BRIEF-Senator Minerals increases private placement to $1.8 mln
* Senator Minerals increases private placement to $1.8 million
March 28 American Airlines Group Inc : * Pilots at American Airlines American Eagle unit reject labor
contract, Air Line Pilots Association union says * Union representing American Eagle pilots says demands for contract
concessions that included pay freezes and increased medical costs were not
acceptable
* Senator Minerals increases private placement to $1.8 million
KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 Major cinema chains in Muslim-majority Malaysia have postponed the release of Walt Disney's "Beauty and the Beast", cleared by censors after a "gay moment" was cut, due to "unforeseen circumstances".
LONDON, March 14 European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.