Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
Oct 11 AMR Corp's American Airlines, which has canceled hundreds of flights for September and October citing increased aircraft maintenance reports and pilot sick usage, said on Thursday that it planned to continue flight reductions through the first half of November.
The carrier, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year, said in a staff memo that it was cutting its flight schedule through the first part of November by 1 percent to give it more time to return operations to a normal pattern. American said the move would not affect holiday travel.
"We are encouraged by the improvements we are seeing in some of the performance metrics we use to measure our operation, with some showing better trends than others," the company said in the memo. "However, overall, we are not yet back to the levels our customers deserve and expect from American."
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.
LONDON, Feb 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked top officials to examine U.S. food company Kraft Heinz's proposed takeover of Unilever Plc, the Financial Times reported on Sunday without citing any sources.