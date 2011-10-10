* Will retire up to 11 Boeing 757 aircraft in 2012
* Sees Q4 mainline capacity down 3 pct
* Sees full year mainline capacity up 0.4 pct from yr ago
Oct 10 American Airlines, a unit of AMR Corp
AMR.N, said fourth-quarter mainline capacity will dip 3
percent due to an adjustment in its schedules and that it will
retire up to 11 Boeing 757 aircraft in 2012 in response to high
fuel costs and an uncertain economy.
Earlier this year the airline, the third-largest U.S.
carrier, placed an order for 460 single-aisle jets worth up to
$40 billion. American split the order between Boeing Co (BA.N)
and its European rival, Airbus EAD.PA, breaking off an
exclusive relationship with Boeing.
The company's chief commercial officer, Virasb Vahidi, said
the reductions were aimed at ensuring a reliable schedule for
customers given anticipated pilot retirements in the
fourth-quarter.
American Airlines is being touted as the most likely big
U.S. airline to go bankrupt, but the sum of its hardships --
high labor costs and weak cash flow -- are not expected to
result in an imminent Chapter 11 filing. [ID:nN1E7931QG]
The company said it expects full-year mainline capacity to
rise by 0.4 percent, from a year ago, and consolidated capacity
to rise by about 1.2 percent.
