March 4 AMR Corp and US Airways Group Inc have received a request for additional information about their $11 billion merger from the U.S. Department of Justice.

This is the U.S. Department of Justice's second request for information.

The companies said they expect to respond promptly to the DOJ's request and will cooperate with the regulator.

American Airlines and US Airways said they continue to expect the deal to be completed in the third quarter of 2013.