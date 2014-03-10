By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, March 10 The U.S. Justice Department
said on Monday that American Airlines Group made $425 million by
selling takeoff and landing slots at two busy East Coast
airports, as required to win approval for the merger that set up
the company.
The company's chairman challenged that figure.
The department, in a routine filing, also asked a federal
judge to approve with no changes the settlement it reached with
US Airways and American Airlines. That settlement ended a fight
over whether the government would allow the two to merge.
The two companies formally merged in December, creating
American Airlines Group Inc, but the deal requires a
judge's final approval.
The Justice Department said that American Airlines was paid
more than $425 million for the slots that it was required to
sell at Ronald Reagan National Airport outside Washington and
New York's LaGuardia International Airport.
But American Airlines Chief Executive Doug Parker said
during a J.P. Morgan investor conference on Monday that American
got $381 million in cash plus the 24 slots at New York's JFK it
received in a swap with JetBlue Corp.
He said the proceeds were "well in excess" of what American
expected to receive, adding that the slots had been appraised at
about $225 million.
"I believe (that) in the DOJ (Justice Department) filing,
they value that at $425 million; that's their valuation, not
ours," Parker told the conference.
American Airlines Group was also required to divest 34 slots
at New York LaGuardia International Airport. Southwest Airlines
Co won an agreement to purchase 22 and Virgin America
will buy 12.
Virgin America won eight slots at Reagan National, while New
York-based JetBlue Airways won 40 slots, including two Sunday
slots.
The Justice Department said that Southwest had declined the
Sunday slots and that they would be returned to the Federal
Aviation Administration to be reallocated.
American is also required to shed two gates each at Dallas
Love Field and airports in Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and
Miami. Most of those will be sold in the next few weeks,
according to a source close to the Justice Department.
In the filing with the U.S. District Court in Washington,
the Justice Department's antitrust enforcers also said that
consumer groups' objections to the merger of the two companies
were without merit.
"The remedy is a major victory for American consumers," the
Justice Department said in the filing. "By introducing new
low-cost capacity and service on numerous routes around the
country, it enhances the ability of LCCs (low cost carriers) to
thwart industry coordination among the legacy carriers."