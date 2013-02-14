WASHINGTON Feb 14 U.S. Senators said on
Thursday they will hold a hearing on the antitrust implications
of a planned merger between US Airways Group and AMR
Corp, the parent of American Airlines.
The $11 billion all-stock deal, announced on Thursday, would
create the world's largest air carrier.
"I plan to hold a hearing to thoroughly review the proposed
merger and examine its impact on competition and consumers,"
said Amy Klobuchar, the Minnesota Democrat who chairs the Senate
Judiciary subcommittee that considers antitrust, competition
policy and consumer rights.
No date has been set for a hearing so far.
Mike Lee of Utah, the ranking Republican on the Senate
antitrust subcommittee, said the planned merger could benefit
consumers and the air travel industry, but "poses potential
risks for the market" following years of airline consolidation.
"Antitrust officials must ensure that an additional merger
of this magnitude would not lead to higher passenger fares,
result in diminished service to regional markets, or allow
for coordinated conduct among rivals," Lee said.