Aug 6 Faulty instructions by air traffic
controllers caused a near mid-air collision involving an
American Airlines Boeing 777-200 and a U.S.
Air Force C-17 cargo plane near New York City in January 2011, a
federal report said.
The report by the National Transportation Safety Board said
the airliner and the C-17 were put on a collision course in the
dark over the Atlantic Ocean about 88 miles off New York after
controllers mistakenly instructed the planes to converge in the
same area. The C-17 was one of two flying in formation.
The error was revealed by a radar data processing system
before the planes came into contact, said the report. At one
point, they were less than 2,000 feet apart, it said.
"That guy passed us now and that was not good," the pilot of
American Airlines flight 951 told the controllers at New York
Air Traffic Control Center, the country's busiest.
A collision-avoidance system aboard the American Airlines
plane helped to avoid a collision, alerting the pilot to the
presence of the military planes.
Ann Marie Brennan, a manager at the air-traffic control
office, was quoted in the report, released on Aug. 2, as saying
the radar display showed the two planes "pass right over each
other".
The incident occurred on Jan. 20, 2011. The American
Airlines flight had taken off from John F. Kennedy international
airport and was bound for Sao Paulo, Brazil.
The flight was carrying about 250 people, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Sunday.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)