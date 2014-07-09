(Corrects headline and lead to say company has moderated, not
July 9 American Airlines Group slightly
moderated its growth forecast on Wednesday for an important
revenue measure for the second quarter, which is typically a
strong period for carriers.
Unit revenue, also known as passenger revenue per available
seat mile, is expected to grow between 5.5 percent and 6.5
percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, American said
in a statement. At the higher end of that range, that forecast
is a touch lower than the company's outlook in June, which
called for a rise of 5 percent to 7 percent.
In April, American had expected unit revenue growth of 4
percent to 6 percent in the three months through June.
Recent profit warnings from European airlines have raised
concern about demand trends and pummeled share prices.
Last week, Delta Air Lines said unit revenue for
June grew less than it had forecast, citing lower business
demand to Latin America during the World Cup soccer tournament
and capacity increases that hurt ticket prices.
