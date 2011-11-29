Nov 29 American Airlines passengers should not
expect any near-term changes after the airline filed for
bankruptcy, but the filing may affect their future plans.
Holiday flights should take off as scheduled, and the
carrier says it will honor existing reservations and reward
miles. "I think everything's cool," said Tom Parsons, head of
deals website Bestfares (bestfares.com) and a long-time
observer of the airline industry.
But the Chapter 11 reorganization of American Airlines and
its parent company AMR Corp AMR.N could lead to a shakeup in
prices, fewer flights and an altered flying experience.
Here are the answers to some key questions:
ARE MY MILES SAFE?
For now.
"I have almost 300,000 miles with American, and there's no
sweat on my brow," said Parsons. Airlines tend to protect their
mileage programs throughout bankruptcy, he said, because they
make money selling miles to credit card issuers, and even
passengers trading in miles fill seats and spend money.
American sent a letter on Tuesday to its frequent flyers
saying, "We want to assure you that your AAdvantage miles are
secure," and noting its intent to honor existing program
awards.
But Morningstar airline analyst Basili Alukos said that
could change. "My hunch is that, when they come out of
bankruptcy, they may make them more difficult to redeem," he
said. "From what I understand, they can change this whenever
they want."
WILL MY CURRENT RESERVATIONS BE HONORED?
Booked flights are secure, as American said it would
operate its regular schedule and honor tickets and
reservations. But American could reduce its number of flights.
That could mean that not all routes would continue
indefinitely.
WILL PRICES GO UP OR DOWN?
American may cut prices to keep planes full and nervous
passengers buying tickets for a slow January and February, but
those are typical sale periods for the airlines.
"As always we will remain competitive with fares in the
marketplace," said Tim Smith, an American spokesman. Parsons
said he expects American to price aggressively over the winter,
perhaps adding extra miles rewards and the like, to keep up
customer confidence.
But the longer-term impact of an airline bankruptcy is
higher ticket prices, not lower ones. As American uses this
reorganization to get rid of many big, pricey, old planes, it
may cut their routes. "With fewer planes in the sky and fewer
seats, you may be forced to pay more," said Parsons.
Once American emerges from bankruptcy, it will be less
likely to price aggressively, said Morningstar's Alukos.
"Future ticket prices should be higher."
WILL FLIGHTS BE SAFE?
Federal safety inspectors have stepped up their
surveillance of American Airlines and American Eagle (also
owned by AMR), according to the Federal Aviation
Administration. "The FAA acts swiftly to aggressively protect
the safety of the traveling public any time an airline files
for bankruptcy protection," said a spokesperson for the
agency.
But that's a typical precaution, and there's no reason to
believe that the bankruptcy filing of such a large airline
would lead to safety problems. "I haven't seen any connection,
not even a hint" that financial problems cause airline
accidents, said Harro Ranter, president of the Aviation Safety
Network, a firm that maintains an international database of air
accidents and safety issues. "I have not seen any proof in the
past that there have been accidents caused by bankruptcies or
financial difficulties."
WILL THE NEW AMERICAN BE BETTER?
American passengers may notice positive and negative
changes in their flights. As the company gives up its older
planes, passengers can expect to see more bells and whistles on
the new ones, like modern video equipment, said Parsons. "In
five years, they'll have one of the youngest fleets in the
country," he said.
Along with that may come more overhead compartments. New
planes are being built to accommodate more luggage.
WHAT ABOUT THE WORKERS?
With American's 80,000 employees expected to lose some
pensions and other benefits, Parsons expects the company's
flight attendants to be crankier than usual. "Those friendly
skies will still need some improvement," he said.
(Additional reporting by John Crawley. Editing by Beth
Gladstone and Jilian Mincer)