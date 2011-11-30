LONDON Nov 30 US firms or taxypayers could end
up paying for the bankruptcy of American Airlines if the
carrier abandons its pension plans as part of a restructuring
drive, U.S. pension insurers told the online edition of the
Financial Times on Wednesday.
Taking on the airline's pension plans would widen the
Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation's (PBGC) financial deficit
and could require the insurer to charge higher premiums,
director Joshua Gotbaum, head of the federal agency that
insures private pensions, told the newspaper.
Tom Horton, the new chief executive of American Airlines
and its parent company AMR AMR.N said the fact the company
had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection did not mean its
pension plans would definitely move to the PBGC, but he
signaled it was a real possibility, according to the article.
"The pensions in particular are very expensive, it is a
very big part of our cost disadvantage relative to the rest of
the industry. And so, given our plans to reduce costs to a more
sustainable level, we are going to have to look at those
costs," he is quoted as saying.
The PBGC said on Tuesday that American's four traditional
pension plans covering 130,000 workers and retirees
collectively report $8.3 billion in assets to cover roughly
$18.5 billion in promised benefits. [ID:nWEN1208]
The PBGC also said termination of those plans would weaken
the financial condition of the agency, which reported a $26
billion deficit earlier this month.
The administration has asked Congress to let the PBGC set
premiums or to up the PBGC's premiums by as much as $16 billion
over 10 years to make up the difference and Gotbaum suggested
further rises may be necessary to cover American's pension
plans, the FT reported.
"If this happens, and American Airlines cannot keep its
pension plans, then obviously the PBGC's financial situation
would be worse and we would have to revisit the premium issue,"
he is quoted as saying.
Gotbaum said the PBGC could limit the effects of AMR
defaulting on its pensions because the agency's pension
pay-puts are capped by law, but he added that the PBGC's best
bet was to get the AMR to keep its pension plans, according to
the article.
"What we always do is first try to convince the company not
to terminate its plans because that is clearly better for its
employees and for us," he is quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Gunna Dickson)