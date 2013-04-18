* Adjusted earnings 2 cents a share vs. estimate of loss 9
cents
* CEO confident network outage won't recur
April 18 American Airlines parent AMR Corp
, which plans to merge with US Airways Group Inc
to form the world's biggest carrier, reported
higher-than-expected adjusted quarterly earnings on Thursday,
aided by cost-cutting from its bankruptcy restructuring.
The carrier's net loss narrowed from a year earlier in the
first three months of the year. Excluding reorganization and
special items, American recorded an $8 million profit, the first
time it has had earnings on that basis for the seasonally weak
first quarter since 2007.
"If you can be profitable in the worst quarter, you
certainly can generate a lot of earnings and cash in the next
couple of quarters," said Michael Derchin, an airline analyst
with CRT Capital Group.
American, the third-largest U.S. carrier by traffic, has
renegotiated plane leases, cut management and support staff and
frozen pension plans to lower costs since filing for Chapter 11
protection in November 2011.
For years, American's higher cost base had put it at a
disadvantage with peers such as Delta Air Lines and
United Continental Holdings that earlier restructured in
bankruptcy.
This week, American filed formal plans to exit bankruptcy, a
necessary step to completing its proposed $11 billion merger
with US Air. Pending approvals, the deal is expected to close in
the third quarter.
"It will be one of the more profitable network carriers,"
Derchin said of the new American.
American said its operations have returned to normal
following a computer outage on Tuesday that forced it to ground
nearly 1,000 flights. A software issue that affected primary and
backup network systems caused the problem, the company said.
Chief Executive Thomas Horton said American understands the
cause of the outage, has ruled out external threats and
continues to investigate the issue.
The outage "was unrelated to the merger" planned with US Air,
Horton said in an interview. "It was a unique event and we do
not expect that to recur."
AMR's first-quarter net loss was $341 million, or $1.02 a
share, compared with a loss of $1.7 billion, or $4.95 a share, a
year earlier.
Adjusted for items, American had a profit of 2 cents a
share, compared with a loss of 9 cents a share expected by
analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company recorded costs of $276 million tied to its
reorganization, and charges and merger-related expenses of $28
million. It also took a charge of $45 million tied to a rise in
workers' compensation claims in recent months.
Operating revenue rose 1 percent to $6.1 billion, aided by
record average fares paid per mile. Passenger revenue per
available seat mile, an important measure known as unit revenue,
rose 2.6 percent for American and its regional affiliate
American Eagle.
Operating expenses fell 1.3 percent, as costs tied to wages
and salaries fell about 17 percent.
Shares of most airlines traded lower on Thursday as oil
prices rose. AMR was down 3 percent at $3.85.