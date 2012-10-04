Oct 4 American Airlines, moving to allay
concerns over a potential safety issue, said on Thursday that it
was taking new steps to secure seats on some of its Boeing
757 planes.
The AMR Corp unit said it and the Federal
Aviation Administration were planning to enhance locking
mechanism features on seats in 48 planes. The move follows three
separate incidents in recent days in which seats on American
flights came unbolted from the floor, prompting an investigation
by the FAA and jet inspections.
"American has instructed mechanics to pay particular
attention to the seat lock plunger mechanism that secures the
seat to the aircraft floor," the carrier said in a statement.
"Mechanics have begun taking steps necessary to ensure that no
seat can become dislodged from its track."
American said select flights might be delayed or canceled as
it looks to complete work on the 48 affected planes that will
get the additional locking features. The modifications are
expected to be completed by Oct. 6, it added.
The third-largest U.S. airline has cancelled hundreds of
flights over the past few weeks, citing increased pilot
maintenance reports and sick leave usage. The company and the
Allied Pilots Association union resumed contract talks this week
in hopes of resolving a long-running labor dispute. The pilots
union has denied calling any work action at the carrier.
Separately on Thursday, the union that represents mechanics
and other ground workers at American said more than 2,800 of its
members have accepted early retirement offers and buyouts,
reducing the number of expected layoffs at the carrier.
American last month said it notified more than 11,000
workers they could lose their jobs as part of its bankruptcy
reorganization, but added at the time that it expected fewer
than 4,400 people to actually be laid off in November and
December. The layoff notices were required under the Worker
Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
In a statement, the Transport Workers Union said it now
expects 1,800 of its members to be laid off during the
bankruptcy process. AMR had planned 8,650 job cuts in March of
this year, but thousands of jobs were saved during union
negotiations, the TWU added.
American did not immediately comment on the TWU statement.