Oct 12 American Airlines said on Friday that it is adding secondary locking devices to the seats of 49 of its Boeing 767 planes, as a precaution, because they have the same seat configuration as its 757s that had seats come loose in flight this month.

The airline said in a memo to employees that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration had approved its plan for the 767s and said the work should be finished by about Oct. 21. It said the work would not lead to flight cancellations.

American said it investigated its full fleet and found no other planes with the same type of primary locking device.

Earlier this month, American Airlines temporarily grounded eight planes to evaluate them after seats became loose on two flights. An internal investigation found that improperly installed clamps had caused seats to loosen in six of its aircraft.

American, a unit of bankrupt AMR Corp, had flight delays and cancellations last week as it worked to secure the seats on 48 of its Boeing 757 planes. That work has been completed.