Nov 30 American Airlines pilots' association is close to hiring Lazard Ltd to negotiate on their behalf during the U.S. airline's bankruptcy proceedings, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the process.

American Airlines and its parent AMR Corp filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday to cut labor costs in the face of high fuel prices and dampened travel demand, capping a prolonged descent for what was once the largest U.S. carrier.

The Allied Pilots Association is likely to seek a seat on the creditors' committee, an influential panel that will negotiate with company executives and sometimes undertakes investigations, the newspaper said.

The pilots and management will negotiate over pay, pensions and work rules -- topics that the two sides have been unable to agree on for five years, the Journal said.

An American Airlines spokeswoman, while declining to comment on the pilots' move, told the Journal: "American has told the leaders of each of our unions that we plan to notify them when we have new proposals to share with them that reflect our changed circumstances..."

Dave Bates, president of the pilots' union, told the newspaper that pilots were unwilling to budge on how many flights AMR could outsource to smaller airlines and would not accept a partial pension freeze.

American Airlines and Allied Pilots' Association could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)