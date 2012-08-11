Aug 10 The new president of the American
Airlines pilots' labor union, Keith Wilson, on Friday said he
backs merging with a rival as the possible best path for the
bankrupt air carrier.
Wilson, appointed by the Allied Pilots Association's board
Thursday, in a letter to pilots Friday said "our union's
strategic focus remains unchanged. APA is committed to pursuing
consolidation as the best path for ensuring a brighter future
for American Airlines and the pilots we represent."
David Bates resigned as APA president Wednesday after union
members soundly rejected a tentative contract from the carrier.
Wilson is a New York-based captain who ran against Bates for the
top union post in 2010, but lost.
Bates had urged APA pilots to vote in favor of AMR's final
offer, but about 60 percent of union members rejected the offer.
American's pilots have had no major pay gains for years
after working under concessionary contracts and are now seeing
their counterparts at rival U.S. carriers Delta Air Lines Inc
and United Continental Holdings Inc obtain or
move toward better contracts.