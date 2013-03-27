NEW YORK, March 27 AMR Corp, American
Airlines' bankrupt parent, on Wednesday received court approval
to merge with US Airways Group Inc and create the
world's largest airline.
But one clause in the merger agreement - a $19.9 million
severance package for Tom Horton, AMR's outgoing chief executive
- was not approved by the judge at a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy
Court in Manhattan.
Judge Sean Lane said he will issue a written ruling
explaining his decision regarding the severance package, which
had brought an objection from the Department of Justice and
skepticism from Lane at Wednesday's hearing.