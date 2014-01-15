WASHINGTON Jan 15 American Airlines will halt
year-round, daily nonstop service to 17 cities from Washington's
Reagan National Airport as a result of the divestiture of slots
required by the U.S. government for American's merger with US
Airways, the company said on Wednesday.
The airline, owned by American Airlines Group Inc,
said it would also stop operating nonstop service from New
York's LaGuardia Airport to Atlanta, Cleveland and Minneapolis.
Last summer, Doug Parker, the U.S. Airways chief executive
who became CEO of the combined company when the merger was
completed in December, told lawmakers that forcing the combined
airline to surrender slots at Reagan National would risk fewer
flights to small and medium-sized cities.
Among the 17 cities affected by the Reagan National changes
are Augusta, Georgia; Jacksonville, North Carolina; Little Rock,
Arkansas; Omaha, Nebraska; Pensacola, Florida; Fort Walton
Beach, Florida; Islip, New York; Detroit; San Diego and
Montreal.
"Washington Reagan and LaGuardia will continue to be a key
part of the new American's network," Andrew Nocella, American's
senior vice president, said in a statement. "In an effort to
minimize any impact that our DOJ-required slot divestitures
would have on small- and medium-size communities, we felt it was
important to make this announcement now."
The effective dates for the changes at Reagan National will
be announced after the sale of slots is finalized in coming
weeks, the airline said.