WASHINGTON Jan 15 American Airlines will halt
year-round, daily nonstop service to 17 cities from Washington's
Reagan National Airport as a result of the divestiture of slots
required by the U.S. government for American's merger with US
Airways, the company said on Wednesday.
The airline, owned by American Airlines Group Inc,
said it would also stop operating nonstop service from New
York's LaGuardia Airport to Atlanta, Cleveland and Minneapolis,
while adding new service from LaGuardia to 10 cities.
American Airlines Group, formed when US Airways Group and
AMR Corp merged in December, agreed to give up 52 pairs of
takeoff and landing rights, or 104 slots, at Reagan National,
located just outside Washington, D.C., as well as other assets
under the settlement of an antitrust lawsuit by the U.S. Justice
Department seeking to block the combination.
The merger created the world's largest airline.
Last summer, Doug Parker, the U.S. Airways chief executive
who became CEO of the combined company, told lawmakers that
forcing the combined airline to surrender slots at Reagan
National would risk fewer flights to small and medium-sized
cities.
Among the 17 cities affected by the Reagan National changes
are Augusta, Georgia; Jacksonville, North Carolina; Little Rock,
Arkansas; Omaha, Nebraska; Pensacola, Florida; Fort Walton
Beach, Florida; Islip, New York; Detroit; San Diego and
Montreal.
The airline said affected customers would still have access
to the Washington airport through connecting flights.
"Washington Reagan and LaGuardia will continue to be a key
part of the new American's network," Andrew Nocella, American's
senior vice president, said in a statement.
"We know how important this service is to the people and the
communities affected, and we hope that our competitors who
acquire our slots and gates will maintain service to the
impacted cities," he said.
On Sunday, Reuters reported that airlines have submitted
bids seeking to purchase the takeoff and landing rights at
Reagan, citing two sources familiar with the matter.
An announcement about the sales of the slots could be made
this week, the sources said, but they did not know how many
airlines had submitted bids.
American said the effective dates for the changes at Reagan
National will be announced after the sale is finalized in coming
weeks.
American also was required to give up 17 slot pairs at
LaGuardia, but it said the merger has allowed it to provide new
service from the airport to 10 cities, including Little Rock,
Louisville, Kentucky, and four destinations in Virginia,
beginning April 1.