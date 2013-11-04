By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 3 U.S. antitrust authorities
want American Airlines and US Airways Group Inc to agree
to a broad package of divestitures at key U.S. airports in order
to win approval of a merger that would create the world's
largest air carrier, a source familiar with the matter said on
Sunday.
The airlines and the U.S. Justice Department have begun
talks about a possible settlement ahead of a trial later this
month about the government's effort to block the merger.
The source, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said
the two sides were discussing the possibility of the airlines
giving up takeoff and landing slots at Washington's Ronald
Reagan National Airport and other airports around the country.
In a complaint filed in August, the Justice Department had
focused on Reagan National Airport, where the two carriers
control a combined 69 percent of takeoff and landing slots. The
airport is used by many members of Congress to travel to and
from their home districts.
But antitrust authorities are seeking additional concessions
from American's parent AMR Corp and US Airways to
ensure that the merger would not limit consumer choices on
nonstop and connecting flights, or result in higher fares, the
source said.
In its complaint, the federal government also listed more
than 1,000 city pairings where the two airlines dominate the
market and where a merger could drive up prices or
cut flight numbers.
The airlines are hoping to reach a settlement with the U.S.
Justice Department before the trial, which is slated to begin
Nov. 25.
Officials with American Airlines and US Airways declined
comment.
News that antitrust officials are seeking a broad package of
divestitures was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on
Sunday evening.
The newspaper, citing people familiar with the matter, said
the opening of settlement talks suggested the trial was not a
certainty. But it cautioned that the airlines might resist the
broad concessions that the government is seeking.
The two sides last week agreed to use a mediator, according
to a court filing. Both the airlines and the Justice Department
have said that they are open to a settlement.