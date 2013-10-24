WASHINGTON Oct 24 Chambers of commerce from 26
U.S. states and cities have urged the U.S. Justice Department to
settle its lawsuit opposing U.S. Airways' proposed
merger with American Airlines.
In a letter released on Thursday, the chambers of commerce
urged Attorney General Eric Holder to settle its lawsuit against
the airlines, saying the combined carrier would be a more
effective competitor against rivals like Delta, United
and Southwest.
Most of the chambers that signed the letter were from areas
served by at least one of the two airlines. "This combination
will benefit the U.S. economy, the airline industry and local
communities throughout the United States," they wrote.
The Justice Department filed a complaint against the
companies in August to stop the deal, saying it would lead to
higher prices.
The case at the U.S. District Court for the District of
Columbia is No. 1:13-cv-1236.