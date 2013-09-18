WASHINGTON, Sept 18 Union members who work for
American Airlines and US Airways Group rallied on
Capitol Hill on Wednesday, urging the U.S. Justice Department to
drop its opposition to a planned merger between the two
airlines.
The rally by pilots, flight attendants, baggage handlers and
others also attracted a handful of the 300 lawmakers that the
union representatives are meeting with this week in hopes of
building support for the deal.
The Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Aug. 13 to stop
the planned merger between US Airways and American's parent, AMR
Corp. The government argues it would violate
antitrust laws because it would lead to higher airfares and
other fees.
A judge will hear the case without a jury in November and
decide whether the deal can go forward.
Delta Air Lines acquired Northwest Airlines in 2008,
United merged with Continental in 2010 and Southwest
Airlines bought discount rival AirTran in 2011.
Pilots attending the rally complained about the Justice
Department, with one saying that it allowed other airline
mergers "without a whimper."
"Now all of a sudden they're trying to stop this," said Jim
Sgueglia, 55, who said he has been flying for US Airways for 26
years.
The case at the U.S. District Court for the District of
Columbia is No. 1:13-cv-12346.