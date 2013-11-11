WASHINGTON Nov 11 Virgin America Inc won
permission on Monday to file a brief with the court hearing the
Justice Department's bid to stop a big airline merger, giving it
an opportunity to argue for lower barriers to enter the U.S.
market.
The government filed a lawsuit in August arguing that US
Airways and American Airlines should be
forced to scrap a proposed merger that would create the world's
largest airline.
Virgin, noting that it was the most recent airline to enter
the U.S. market, said in a filing that the proposed deal between
U.S. Airways and American would further solidify already
considerable impediments to new entrants.
"Virgin America will explain how this loss of competition
could be mitigated by the defendants' agreeing to provide
current and future LCCs (low-cost carriers) access to the
networks behind the defendants' hubs," the company said.
Virgin said that it was prompted to enter the fight by
remarks last week by Attorney General Eric Holder regarding a
possible settlement.
It argued that any settlement focused on Reagan National
Airport near Washington, D.C., New York's LaGuardia Airport and
other key, busy airports would be inadequate to address
competitive harms.
In recent years, San Francisco-based Virgin America has
complained about the difficulty of acquiring takeoff and landing
slots and gate access at airports such as Newark Liberty in New
Jersey and New York's John F. Kennedy.
It began flights at Chicago O'Hare Airport in 2011 after a
years-long effort to gain access there.
Southwest Airlines Co has also asked for and won
permission to file a brief. It is expected to argue that
American and US Airways should be forced to sell slots at Reagan
National and LaGuardia -- slots Southwest has said it would like
to acquire.
A third carrier, JetBlue Airways, has also made
clear its desire to acquire more slots at Reagan National and
called for the combined American-US Airways to shed slots there.
Since the Justice Department filed its suit in August,
American and US Airways have mounted a ferocious lobbying
campaign and garnered support from unions, Democratic lawmakers
and even big-city mayors in three of the six states that oppose
the merger.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, formerly President Barack
Obama's chief of staff, was one of seven mayors from hub cities
to write Attorney General Eric Holder to complain about what the
mayors called an "ill-conceived lawsuit."
The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, the
Allied Pilots Association, US Airline Pilots Association and the
Transport Workers Union have also lined up against the
government.
US Airways had no comment on Virgin's challenge while the
Justice Department and American Airlines could not immediately
be reached for comment.
Shares in AMR Corp., parent of American Airlines, closed
down 1 percent and those in US Airways closed up 0.25 percent on
Monday.
The case at the U.S. District Court for the District of
Columbia is No. 1:13-cv-12346